Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 840,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

The St. Joe stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.