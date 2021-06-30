Bessemer Group Inc. Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.89.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $280,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,644,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,282 shares of company stock worth $2,686,533. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $117.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.34. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.