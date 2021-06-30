Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DCBO. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.00. Docebo has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Docebo in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Docebo by 67.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

