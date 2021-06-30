BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.35

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.28, with a volume of 6011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRBR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.46.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 811.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after buying an additional 646,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 346,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,295,000 after buying an additional 243,352 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 224,098 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

