Bela Trading Up 104.2% Over Last Week (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 90.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Bela has traded up 104.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bela coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Bela has a market cap of $170,344.14 and $51.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bela Profile

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,307,007 coins and its circulating supply is 49,160,623 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . The official website for Bela is livebela.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Bela Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

