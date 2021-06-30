BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Lai Wang Sells 455 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Lai Wang sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.48, for a total transaction of $164,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lai Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Lai Wang sold 656 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.26, for a total value of $232,394.56.

Shares of BGNE stock traded down $13.89 on Wednesday, hitting $343.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $186.52 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in BeiGene by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,638 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after purchasing an additional 522,112 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,664,000 after purchasing an additional 428,521 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 888.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 131,525 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 104,898 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.33.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

