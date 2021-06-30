Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading Up 4.4%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.21. Approximately 32,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,153,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

