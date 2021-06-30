Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target Increased to $149.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $114.00 to $149.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BEAM. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $110.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $126.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,945,000 after buying an additional 931,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

