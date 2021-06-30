BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 928 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

USMV stock opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.55.

