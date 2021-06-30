BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,133 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 107.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $231.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.23. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $181.89 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

