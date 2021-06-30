BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Shares of RTX opened at $84.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $127.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

