BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,388,000 after acquiring an additional 221,416 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 41,114 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,462 shares of company stock worth $4,940,476. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.22 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

