Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.13 and traded as low as C$1.13. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 83,479 shares.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Baylin Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$23.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

