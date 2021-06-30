Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €80.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 12.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMW. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.71 ($116.13).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €91.26 ($107.36) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of €88.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion and a PE ratio of 15.84. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 52-week high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

