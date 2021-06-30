Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAYRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS BAYRY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. 197,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,339. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 8.55%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.53%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

