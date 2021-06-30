Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%.
Shares of BNED stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.68. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $10.19.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
