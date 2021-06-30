Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Issues Earnings Results

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $445.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.68.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $603,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,081,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,095.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $8,375,811.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,130,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,876. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

