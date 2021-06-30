Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Issues Earnings Results

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%.
Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $445.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.68.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.