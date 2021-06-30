Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Takes $5.32 Million Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 536,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,000. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I accounts for about 1.0% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $3,606,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $992,000.

In other Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,904 shares of company stock worth $1,266,509.

Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,854. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

