Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Makes New Investment in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned approximately 0.91% of KINS Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000.

Shares of KINS Technology Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,921. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

