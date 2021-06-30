Barclays PLC Sells 1,234,738 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234,738 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 541.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.21 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAN. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

