Barclays PLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 2,176.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,997 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,209 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,747,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,388,000 after purchasing an additional 808,494 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,559,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,947,000 after acquiring an additional 680,588 shares during the period.

BATS INDA opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.30.

