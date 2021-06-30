Barclays PLC Has $7.47 Million Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 67.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,203 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,671,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,896 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after buying an additional 219,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BankUnited by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after buying an additional 487,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after buying an additional 111,941 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKU. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

