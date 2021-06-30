Barclays PLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,943 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Digital Turbine worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $241,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

