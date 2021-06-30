Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $2,655,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

