BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Get BankFinancial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of BFIN opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $167.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80. BankFinancial has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). BankFinancial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankFinancial will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other BankFinancial news, Director Debra Zukonik bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,602.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BankFinancial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 93,496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BankFinancial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,065,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BankFinancial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BankFinancial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BankFinancial in the first quarter worth about $728,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankFinancial (BFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.