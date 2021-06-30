Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of Apartment Income REIT worth $61,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,706,000 after purchasing an additional 388,228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,409,000 after purchasing an additional 286,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $163,611,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIRC. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of AIRC opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.64. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916 in the last three months.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.