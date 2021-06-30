Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 167,297 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 359,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $56,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Five9 by 45.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,327,851. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $186.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.10 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

