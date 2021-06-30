Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,788,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of Suncor Energy worth $58,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 635,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 716,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 512,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE SU opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.43.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.