Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 390,473 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 390,473 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.75% of Associated Banc worth $56,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,959,000 after purchasing an additional 75,657 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,860,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $638,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,798.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

ASB opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

