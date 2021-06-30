Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $62.93 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $62,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sun Communities by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

Sun Communities stock opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.73 and a 52 week high of $178.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 99.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.