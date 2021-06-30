Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $57.57 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $57,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

IJK opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

