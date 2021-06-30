Bank of Montreal Can Sells 53,621 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,621 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.