Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 521,037 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 740,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 461,283 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

