Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.56% of Bristow Group worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after purchasing an additional 261,128 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 356,767 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

In related news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VTOL stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $757.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.