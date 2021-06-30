Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 252,646 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 559.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HHR opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group PLC has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Renaissance Capital lowered HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.