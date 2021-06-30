Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 767.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of NexGen Energy worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 770,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 75,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 40.43, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.11. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

