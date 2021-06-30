Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 232,500 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 1,769.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,637 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 232,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPH opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.67. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $537.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

