Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,851 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 3,003.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 167,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 162,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth about $8,268,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.30%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

