Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 2nd

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

BBDO opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

