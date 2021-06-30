Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stake Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1,606.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,102 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.15% of Ball worth $41,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

BLL traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,064. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.94. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $68.22 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

