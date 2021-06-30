Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 791,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,143 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.24% of Ball worth $67,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 582,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,257,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $68.22 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.