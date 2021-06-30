Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 806 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NHS. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 682.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

