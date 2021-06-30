Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,674 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPB. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after buying an additional 3,074,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,594,000 after purchasing an additional 864,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 119.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 561,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

