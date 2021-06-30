Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 256,073 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1,224.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Alteryx stock opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

