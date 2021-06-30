Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $195.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.59. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.14 and a 12-month high of $196.17.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

