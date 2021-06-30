Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,350,258.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,302.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $95,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,798,462 shares of company stock valued at $551,905,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SYNH opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.50. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $90.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

