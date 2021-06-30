Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 579,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 235,410 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

