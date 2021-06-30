Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,885 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,647,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,956,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after purchasing an additional 186,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,605 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 493,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 288,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

