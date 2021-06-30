B. Riley Weighs in on Cumulus Media Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Cumulus Media in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.

CMLS stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

