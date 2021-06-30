Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $78.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axonics traded as high as $68.22 and last traded at $67.95, with a volume of 6509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.90.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Axonics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Axonics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Axonics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

